Lagos journalists hold election Nov. 26, endorse verified voters’ list

By Fabian Ekeruche/Uche Eletuo

Lagos, Nov. 21, 2020 (NAN) The Lagos State Council election of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) will hold next Thursday as the journalists endorsed use of verified list for the rescheduled poll.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the decision to hold the twice postponed election on Nov. 26 was reached during the NUJ Lagos Council Congress held on Saturday in Lagos.

The congress was presided over by the Chairman, Caretaker Committee, NUJ Lagos Council, Mr Solomon Nwoke.

NAN reports that 57 members of the union voted in favour of the use of existing list of the verification exercise conducted by the National Officers of NUJ as the standard list of eligible voters.

Only seven members in the congress opted for the extension of the verification exercise by one week, while one person was neutral to the two motions.

At the end, based on majority votes, the Congress adopted the existing verification list for the purpose of the forthcoming election.

Earlier, Nwoke expressed regrets over inability of the union to conduct its election on Nov. 5.

He enjoined members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm to put the interest of the union first before individual interests.

”Whatever happened in the last few days are regrettable,” Nwoke said.

NAN reports that some chapels had voted in the Nov. 5 election before the election was stopped due to what the Electoral Committee cited as security reasons.

The election, which was initially scheduled for Sept. 29, was postponed to Oct. 20, due to the planned nationwide strike of the Nigeria Labour Congress. It was similarly postponed for a second time due to the recent #EndSARS protests.

NAN reports that the tenure of the outgone executive had expired on Sept 29, 2020.

