Defection: “We’ll not attack non-APC defectors in Ohaukwu LGA” — Council boss

By Chukwuemeka Opara

Ohaukwu (Ebonyi State), Nov. 20, 2020 Chief Clement Odah, Chairman of Ohaukwu LGA of Ebonyi, has assured that non-defectors from PDP to APC in the council will not be attacked or castigated.

Odah gave the assurance on Friday at the council headquarters while briefing newsmen, noting that such categories of persons would be given their due respect.

The council boss said that the people had embraced the APC with its ideologies and would not toe a line contrary to the governor’s wish.

“We are aligning fully with the governor in this movement in appreciation of his numerous infrastructural strides in the area which is unprecedented in the council’s history.

“We presently have the longest and most beautiful bridge in the state due to be completed in December and have the highest number of government appointees from any government,” he said.

He said that those who wanted the people to think otherwise should present reasons to abandon the governor as the area is 99.9 per cent APC.

“I cannot talk about public office holders who refused to be photographed with their brooms (APC symbol) after the governor’s defection on Nov. 19, but can only talk about myself.

“I am proudly brandishing my own broom and people should know that I am a son to the governor and he made me whatever I am presently.

“The governor should not worry about Ohaukwu LGA as the people have been and would continue to be with him,” he said.

Naija247news recalls that Gov. David Umahi on Nov. 19, directed his supporters across the state not to attack or castigate non-defectors in their areas as many of them would soon join the APC.

