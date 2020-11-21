Zimbabwe hikes road toll, vehicle license, motorists to pay more

Harare, Nov. 20, 2020 (Xinhua/Naija247news) The Zimbabwe government on Friday announced that it has raised road toll fees by 166 per cent for small vehicles, while heavy vehicles would pay nearly 120 per cent more.

Tendai Mugabe, public relations and marketing manager of Zimbabwe National Road Administration, said the increases would ensure more funding for road development and rehabilitation as the country approaches the rainy season.

Toll fees for light motor vehicles that fall under Class 1 would now pay 120 Zimbabwe dollars (ZWL), up from 45 ZWL; Class 2 vehicles would now pay 180 ZWL, up from the previous 80 ZWL.

Fees for Class 3 buses are now 240 ZWL, up from 90 ZWL, while those for Class 4 heavy vehicles have been increased from 115 ZWL to 300 ZWL and those for Class 5 haulage trucks went up to 590 ZWL, up from 225 ZWL.

Vehicle licensing fees have also been increased from 750 ZWL to 1,800 ZWL for light motor vehicles, and vehicles with a net mass of 10,750kg and above would now have to pay 30,000 ZWL, up from 11,250 ZWL.

The average exchange rate for the local currency is now at 1 U.S. dollar to 81.71 ZWL, according to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, the central bank.

