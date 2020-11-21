UCH solicits Special Intervention Fund to overhaul healthcare infrastructure

By Ibukun Emiola

Ibadan, Nov. 20, 2020 Prof. Jesse Otegbayo, the Chief Medical Director (CMD), University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, on Friday solicited a special intervention fund to address the hospital’s aging infrastructure, for effective healthcare delivery.

Otegbayo made this request at a news briefing to mark the hospital’s 63rd anniversary in Ibadan on Friday.

According to the CMD, aging infrastructure poses a huge challenge to its ability to meet the healthcare needs of its teeming patients.

He said that the aging infrastructure include buildings, underground electrical cables, electrification, water system of the South Campus and plumbing systems.

“There is the need to equip the hospital with modern and advanced equipment that will enable us accomplish our mandate to the good people of Nigeria.

“This will also stem the trend of outward medical tourism.

“Our Internally Generated Revenue can certainly not take care of all these.

“Philanthropic gestures from the public are also desirable and welcome,” the chief medical director said.

He said that the COVID-19 pandemic had tested healthcare professionals as well as challenged and forced the hospital to make difficult decisions.

“During these times of crises, we have strengthened our resolve, fortified our defenses against diseases and retained the confidence of the public,” Otegbayo said.

He appreciated interventions from the government, corporations, organisations and individuals, who rose to the challenge the pandemic brought.

Recounting some of his administration’s successes, the CMD listed renovation and equipping of the main theatre, university laboratory and procuring Brachytheraphy Machine for cancer treatment among others.

Otegbayo said that in the coming weeks, the hospital would commence massive rehabilitation to address water shortage that had been bedeviling the institution.

“I attribute the smooth operations in the hospital and successes recorded to the seamless and strong collaboration of the staff.

“However, the institution has been facing some security challenges such as theft and burglary, which are being addressed by equipping of its security personnel, installation of Closed Circuit Televisions in strategic locations to control the problem.

“We are taking bold steps to tackle these security challenges.

“Furthernmore, we renovated and equipped a police post at the South Campus of the hospital,” he said.

