Stakeholders seek collaboration among agencies to end child labour

By Justina Auta

Abuja, Nov. 20, 2020 Stakeholders on Friday sought the collaboration of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and other organisations to end child labour in Nigeria.

The stakeholders’ request is in a communique issued after a three-day training for media professionals

on “Effective and Efficient Child Labour Reporting” and presentation of national Social Behavioural Change Communication (SBCC) Strategy for the Elimination of Child Labour in Nigeria (2021-2023) held in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training was organised by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

They emphasised the need for inter-ministerial collaboration, funding and enhanced capacity building to aid the elimination of child labour.

The stakeholders also stressed the need for the media to project issues of child labour and put them on the front burner of regional, national and local discourse.

They agreed that “journalists must win over the professional fancy of their editors, managers and media gatekeepers in their anti-child labour reportage to ensure their stories and reporting plans are supported at the highest levels.

“Media professionals should familiarise themselves with, cite and draw strength from sister instruments from other international organisations such as the ECOWAS Regional Action Plan on the Elimination of the worst forms of child labour in the fight against the menace.”

The stakeholders also urged the media to ensure that they do follow-up reports on child labour issues, as well as policy implementation that would make stakeholders to own-up to their responsibilities and ensure perpetrators were prosecuted.

“Advocacy groups should rebroadcast relevant reports from media organisations on their social media and other platforms to amplify conversations around child labour.

“Efforts must be made to get government officials to cooperate with journalists, especially when it comes to access to information and should note that response time for media enquiries have to be fast enough to match the quick pace of press work,” they noted.

NAN reports that 30 journalists, Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), ECOWAS, NOA, Nigerian Employers Consultative Association (NECA) and ministries of mines, labour and employment, participated in the training.

