Nasarawa State Govt. to harmonise hospitality industry taxes into single account

By Oboh Linus

Akwanga (Nasarawa State), Nov. 20, 2020 The Nasarawa State Government said it has concluded plan to harmonise the collection and remittance of taxes accruing to the government in the hospitality industry into a single account.

The government said this is to address the lingering row of multiple taxation between agents and hotel operators in the state.

Mr Dogo Shammah, the State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism spoke during inspection of hotels and other related businesses on Friday in Akwanga Local Government Area of the state.

According to Shammah, efforts to harmonise various tax collections and remittances into single account to address cases of multiple taxation between hoteliers and tax contractors have yielded positive result.

He said the positive result was evident as Gov. Sule had recently signed into law a bill to regulate hotel operations.

Shammah said the inspection of hotels was part of governments’ effort to embark on e-registration, grading and standardisation.

“The planned repositioning of hotels and other related business enterprises in the state is not aimed at exploiting your efforts with tax,’’ he said..

Earlier, Chidi Ogu, Chairman, Nigerian Association of Hoteliers, Akwanga branch expressed worry over multiple taxation and incessant harassment by tax agents, noting that it had sent many hoteliers out of business.

Ogu commended the government for coming up with the plan of standardisation, grading and e-registration of hotels.

He appealed to the government to harmonise collection of taxes into a single account so as to stop harassment of his members by different tax agents.

