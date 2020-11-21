Internet Society Foundation Awards Over $1 Million in Digital Skills Development Grants

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Internet Society Foundation has awarded over $1 million in digital skills development grants to seven innovative projects in Bangladesh, Colombia and Senegal. In its pilot year, the Strengthening Communities, Improving Lives and Livelihoods (SCILLS) grant programme aims to expand economic growth, improve health outcomes, and increase educational opportunities by supporting individuals and communities to more knowledgeably and skillfully use the Internet.

“Though Internet access has increased tremendously in the past decade, a gap persists between those who have the knowledge and skills to use the Internet to tangibly improve their lives, and those who don’t,” said Sarah Armstrong, Executive Director of the Internet Society Foundation. “Through these grants, the Internet Society Foundation looks forward to supporting communities and individuals in acquiring critical digital skills and resources that hold the potential to improve education, health, and economic outcomes.”

The selected projects include:

Bangladesh

BRAC USA – $149,979 to support Makerspaces across Bangladesh in their work to empower communities by driving local innovation, creating sustainable economic opportunities, and meeting the demand for scarce resources.

Practical Action – $149,994 to provide entrepreneurship training, access to an online marketing platform and financing to 2,000 women weavers and 20,000 jute farmers in Northwest Bangladesh.

Teach for Bangladesh – $146,318 to promote the use of mobile Internet for learning in Bangladesh, building the necessary knowledge, skills, and behaviors for 3,000 marginalized children, 100 teachers, and 8,000 parents to adopt online learning.

Colombia

Fundacion Capital – $149,930 to promote the resilience of 500 female micro-entrepreneurs, through digital trainings and personal coaching sessions.

HIAS, Inc – $145,000 to provide 50 vulnerable Venezuelan women and LGBTIQ+ people with opportunities to build their entrepreneurship skills and generate income to support their families.

Makaia – $144,977 to close the digital gender gap and build IT and programing skills among 165 NEET (Not in Education, Employment, or Training) youth in rural areas.

Senegal

Paradigm Initiative –$149,904 to equip young people living in under-served communities with demand-driven digital literacy and entrepreneurship skills and connect them to internships, online work or entrepreneurial ventures that offer a high possibility of earning a sustainable income.

About The Internet Society Foundation:

The Internet Society Foundation was established in 2019 to support the positive difference the Internet can make to people everywhere. In partnership with other change makers, the Foundation promotes the development of the Internet as a resource to enrich people’s lives and serve as a force for good in society. Focusing in five programme areas, the Foundation awards grants to Internet Society Chapters as well as non-profit organizations and individuals dedicated to providing meaningful access to an open, globally-connected, secure and trustworthy Internet for everyone.

About the Internet Society

Founded in 1992 by Internet pioneers, the Internet Society (ISOC) is a global non-profit organization working to ensure the Internet remains a force for good for everyone. Through its community of members, special interest groups, and 120+ chapters around the world, the organization defends and promotes Internet policies, standards, and protocols that keep the Internet open, globally connected, and secure. For more information, please visit: internetsociety.org.

