Global Commodity Conference targets unlocking economic potential – Convener

By Emmanuella Anokam

Abuja, Nov. 21, 2020 The Global Commodity Conference (GCC2020) is aimed at creating opportunities for investments and innovation to unlock economic potential in commodity markets, its convener, JODOR Asset Management (J.A.M) Ltd, has said.

Mr Nduka Ofulue, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of J.A.M Ltd, made this known in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

The expert emphasised the need for the conference as economies around the world grappled with the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on commodity prices and jobs policy.

Naija247news reports that GCC2020 is scheduled to hold in Abuja from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020 with the theme “Unlocking Value in Africa’s Commodity Markets.”

“The Central Bank of Nigeria, including policy experts rethink of strategy on monetary policy and fiscal stimulus, while government departments faced with dwindling revenue and rising unemployment ponder on sustainable strategies to deal with the pandemic effect.

“The GCC2020 summit aims to bring African policymakers, decision-makers, stakeholders, Analysts, Researchers, Private Equity, Global Investors and Fund Managers to identify with the 2020 drivers and key indicators of the African Commodity Markets.

“It aims at proffering solutions to unlocking its intrinsic and relative time value, thus creating 20-40 million jobs for emerging African market economies,” Ofolue said.

He said that the event would also provide opportunity for networking with industry leaders and professionals in the investment value chain, Policy, Health, Manufacturing, Technology, Commodity, Metals and Mining, Energy and Agricultural sectors.

The conference, which will feature inspirational business speakers with a 21st century perspective to Africa’s challenges, has as its sub-theme “Commodity Trading Revenue (CTR) as a sub-driver for macroeconomic growth”.

