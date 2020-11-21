EU, Germany most successful in implementing G20 targets -report

Beijing, Nov. 20, 2020 The European Union, EU and Germany have shown the highest level of compliance to commitments made at the 2019 G20 meeting.

This is according to a report compiled by a G20 Research Group at the University of Toronto and Russia’s Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration research team, released on Friday.

The group had assessed “compliance by G20 members with the 19 priority commitments carefully selected from the total of 128 commitments” that were made at an earlier meeting in Japan.

Looking at the period between June 30, 2019 and October 10, 2020, the research team found the highest level of compliance with the EU at 100 per cent, followed by Germany (94 per cent).

Canada scored 89 per cent, Australia and Britain both got 87 per cent each, Saudi Arabia, scored 71 per cent, while Indonesia which ranked last scored 66 per cent.

Among the commitments most frequently implemented over the past year are the improvement of public health preparedness, employment opportunities for young people.

Other commitments are the financing of sustainable development in climate change, investment in human capital, qualitative infrastructure investment and the reform of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The trade commitment on open markets, as well as the commitment to avoid and reduce marine plastic litter and microplastics ranked last among member states’ priorities, the research group found.

The G20 group comprises 19 countries and the European Union.

