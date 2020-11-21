Business Wire, Emmerich Resources Limited, partner for content redistribution on Naija247news

Business Wire, a content distribution company has signed an agreement with Emmerich Resources Limited, publisher of Naija247news for redistribution of content.

Business Wire, a corporate news releases and related materials distributor to the media, signed this agreement with Emmerich Resources recently.

Both media company would share content generated within their regions between each other. While Business Wire is a United States of America company, Naija247news is a Nigeria, Africa based media company.

Godwin Okafor signing the partnership on behalf of Emmerich Resources, was very optimistic that the partnership would help promote international business and financial news to Nigerian audience just as it would help promote Nigerian business abroad.

The partnership is for two years and the expiration of the term, the agreement will continue on a month-to-month basis until either Company or Business Wire provides 30 days’ notice to the other to terminate it.

Business Wire, American company that disseminates electronically distributes corporate news releases and related materials to the media, financial community, online databases and Internet services, the majority of which are business news or financial announcements that publicly held companies are required to disclose, and all of which are posted on Business Wire’s web site, www.businesswire.com.

It is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway.

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. It was founded in October, 2010.

Naija247news Media is owned by Emmerich Resources Limited

