Kano Govt to enact State Pollution Law

By Rabiu Sani-Ali

Kano, Nov. 20, 2020 Kano State Ministry of Environment says it has completed work on a draft Kano State Pollution Bill to enhance sanitation and protect the environment.

The Commissioner for Environment, Dr Kabiru Ibrahim-Getso, stated this at a news conference as part of activities to mark the 2020 World Toilet Day on Friday in Kano.

Ibrahim-Getso said that the ministry had concluded work on the draft bill to be presented to the State Executive Council for approval for onward transmission to the House of Assembly.

He said the bill was designed to control environmental pollution, enhance sanitation and check unfriendly environmental habits.

The commissioner said the bill also made provisions for sanctions and penalties for violations of environmental laws in the state.

Commenting on the World Toilet Day, Ibrahim-Getso said the ministry had embarked on sensitisation activities in order to check open defecation and encourage use of toilets in the communities.

The commissioner listed the activities to include provision of adequate funding for the implementation of the monthly environmental sanitation and recruitment of 1,000 sanitation vanguards.

Others were the conduct of toilet inspection, construction of conveniences in public places and procurement of mobile toilets deployed to strategic locations.

“Human excreta, lack of adequate personnel and domestic hygiene have been implicated in transmission of infectious diseases including cholera, typhoid, hepatitis, poliomyelitis and helminthiasis among others.

“Studies have shown that the incidence of diseases is drastically reduced when people have access to and make regular use of effective sanitary facilities.

“Kano State Government is in the forefront in supporting Open Defecation Free (ODF) campaign with zeal and commitment. It partnered with many stakeholders to ensure that this battle is fought to its logical conclusion.

“The time to end open defecation is now; play your part, save the lives of children and other members of the public,” he said.

Ibrahim-Getso said the ministry was working in collaboration with the state Ministry of Local Government Affairs, National Orientation Agency (NOA) and Kano State Hisba Board.

Others are the CSO, WHO, UNICEF and other development organisations to achieve ODF in the state.

While commending the organisations for their support, Ibrahim-Getso urged the people to support government programmes to protect the environment for sustainable social and economic development of the state.

Naija247news reports that the commissioner had on Thursday inspected toilet facilities at the Unguwa Uku motor Park in Kano metropolis.

