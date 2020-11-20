Gov. Sule of Nasarawa inaugurates Council on MSMEs

By Mohammed Baba Busu

Lafia, Nov. 20, 2020 Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has inaugurated the State Council on Implementation of the National Policy on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

This is in line with the policy thrust of President Muhammadu Buhari to open up the frontiers of economic activities in the country.

The committee, which has the governor as the Chairman, was inaugurated at Government House, Lafia on Friday.

According to the governor, the inauguration of the state Council will see to the domestication of the Policy in Nasarawa State.

The policy was earlier formulated by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), which will serve as a vehicle to enhance sustainable economic development.

Being the first ever national policy on MSMEs, Sule said that it was meant to facilitate and sustain vibrant MSMEs subsector, which will drive national economic growth and employment.

The National Committee on MSMEs will be headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, while the state level will be chaired by the governors.

Other members were drawn from relevant Ministries as well as major stakeholders.

The governor disclosed that with SMEDAN being a one-stop shop for MSMEs development, part of its mandate is to initiate and articulate policy ideas for the Small and Medium Enterprises growth and development.

“It will also serve as a vanguard for rural industrialisation, poverty reduction, jobs creation and enhanced livelihood,” he stated.

The 21-member committee includes Hon. Obadiah Boyi, Commissioner of Trade, Industry and Investment, as Vice Chairman and Bashir Shola, State Director, SMEDAN, as Secretary.

