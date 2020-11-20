Crisis: Nasarawa PDP chairman begins reconciliation with aggrieved members

By Sunday John

Lafia, Nov. 20, 2020 The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa State has begun the process of reconciliation with aggrieved members, following the crisis that engulfed the party for more than five months.

Mr Francis Orogu, the state chairman of the party stated this on Friday in Lafia while taking over from the caretaker committee, for his second tenure, after a successful election.

Orogu urged party chairmen in all the 13 local government areas (LGA) to begin meeting in their respective areas to unite aggrieved members.

The chairman said that by Nov. 25, the party will meet at the state level to set up a high powered reconciliation committee of elders to heal all wounds.

He noted that all the efforts were to reposition the party for better performance in all future elections in the state.

Orogu gave assurance to all members that leadership of the party under him would carry everybody along in the party’s overall interest.

Earlier, Theophilus Dakas-Shan, chairman of the caretaker committee expressed gratitude to the party leaders and elders for their support throughout the period of his assignment.

Dakas-Shan, who is also the North-Central Zonal Vice Chairman of the party, called on them to extend same support to the new leadership.

Naija247news reports that the crisis which started in July, led to litigation which made a High Court sitting in Akwanga LGA on April 28, to annul the congresses of the party.

