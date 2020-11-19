LEKOIL Announces the Resignation of Strand Hanson Limited as its Nominated Adviser

LEKOIL, the oil and gas exploration and production company with a focus on Nigeria and West Africa, announces that Strand Hanson Limited has resigned as the Company’s Nominated Adviser with effect from close of business on Friday 20 November 2020.

LEKOIL confirms that it is in advanced discussion with a new nominated adviser.

Pursuant to Rule 1 of the AIM Rules for Companies, if an AIM company ceases to have a nominated adviser, trading in its AIM securities will be suspended. Accordingly, if no appointment is made by 7 a.m. on Monday 23 November 2020, the Company’s shares will be suspended at 7.30 a.m. on the same day.

The Company then has one month to appoint a replacement Nominated Adviser or else the admission of its AIM securities will be cancelled.

The Company will make further announcements as appropriate.

Like this: Like Loading...