Don advises miners on professionalism

By Mohammed Baba Busu

Lafia, Nov. 18, 2020 Prof. Ibrahim Hussaini-Doko, Director-General, Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) has advised miners to always consult professionals before engaging in any mining exploration.

Hussaini-Doko gave the advice during a one-day capacity building workshop for miners in Lafia on Wednesday

The Director-General, represented by Mrs Olufolake Ganiyat- Ishola, a director in the council said it would impact necessary knowledge on the participants to enable them to have first-hand technics whenever engaged in mining explorations.

He advised the miners to form cooperative societies to enable them to have access to facilities from the office of the Raw Material Research and Development Council.

He said the organisation had been testing qualities of raw materials for miners at their office in Abuja

A resource person at the workshop, Dr Jibrin Umar, with the Department of Geology and Mining, Federal University, Lafia said miners should be educated on the need to seek experts consent before engaging in mining activities

He said that doing so would minimise risks that might occur in the process of the mining

Umar also advised the miners to always clean up the mining environment to safeguard it for future generations.

State Coordinator, Raw Materials Research Development Council, Mr Zakari Musa-Eladoga said the workshop would go a long way in providing the needed knowledge to explore mining sector effectively.

Naija247news reports that the one-day capacity training brought together miners from all parts of the country to brainstorm and fashion out modalities that will add values to mining activities in the country.

Yusuf Dalhatu and Bello Yahaya, participants at the workshop both applauded the organisers, saying it was beneficial to them and promised to utilise the knowledge.

