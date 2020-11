Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc regrets to announce the death of one of its Directors-MR. Uzochukwu Odunukwe which sad event took place on Thursday, 30th July 2020 in the United States of America.

Abbey Morgage Bank PLC provides housing and mortgage products. The Company also offers banking services such as personal savings and investments, electronic banking, certificate of deposits, funds management, children and school accounts, and real estate financing.

