Wike: Why Gov. Umahi dumped PDP for APC

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said his Ebonyi counterpart, David Umahi defected from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to the All Progressives Congress, APC, because of his presidential ambition.

Wike said this a statement he issued to react to the dumping of PDP for APC on Tuesday by Governor Umahi.

The Rivers State Governor dismissed claims by Umahi that he decided to leave the PDP because injustice meted out to the South-East by the party over the years.

Wike, in the statement signed by Kelvin Ebiri, the Governor’s special assistant (Media) however said committed members of the PDP were not surprised that Governor Umahi has formally defected to the APC, the party he has been fraternising with for a while.

He added that ordinarily, he would not have been perturbed by Umahi’s decision to defect to the APC, but, he felt offended by his attempt to justify his decision on the purported injustice meted on the South-East by the PDP.

The Rivers State governor accused Umahi of being unfair to the PDP, which gave him the party’s governorship ticket in 2015 against all odds, and repeated same feat in 2019.

“My friend, Umahi wants to be President. There is no problem about that. You have a right to be President. Nobody can stop you. You are educated. You have been a Governor for two terms, so you are qualified to say I want to be President of Nigeria. But, that does not mean, that you have to blackmail your party, and tell lies to the people you are leaving the party because of the injustice meted against the South-East, that is not correct,” said Wike.

