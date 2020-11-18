We’re tired of old political cargoes in north – Arewa youths blow hot

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, AYCF, has stated that it will not allow politicians whom it described as “old political cargoes” to go for any elective offices in the region again.

According to the youth forum, the north has for too long allowed those old politicians while only few among them who know what is right get blocked by other governors from leading the region rightly.

The forum made this known at a one-day summit on the north’s democratic future in the year 2023 held in Kaduna State.

The resolutions of the day’s summit issued by its National President, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, noted that they find the rising tide of kidnapping and banditry in northern states unacceptable and a smear on all efforts to build a greater North of the future.

The forum lamented, “It will be extremely hard to convince anybody that majority of our governors are really in charge or have anything tangible to offer, five years down the road. There are of course a few good ones, but we should have gone beyond this position by now. This might even be the reason why majority of these governors are ignoring the substance and chasing the shadows, namely control of social media.

“We have come to the conclusion that the North must focus primarily on the quality, capability and age of our elected representatives for 2023. We are convinced beyond reasonable doubt that the quality of leadership we have got from the North has been disappointing and embarrassing to the political expertise and integrity that our region has been known for.”

“The result of this going-with-the-flow kind of disposition of the youth is the emergence of many incompetent old cargoes as governors and few good ones, leading to general backwardness of our region,” the forum observed.

Like this: Like Loading...