We are confident of winning Lagos senatorial bye-election – Abiru

By Florence Onuegbu

Lagos, Nov. 17, 2020 The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the upcoming senatorial bye-election in Lagos East, Mr Tokunbo Abiru says, the party is confident of winning the election.

Abiru told newsmen in Lagos that the party would win because of the agenda it had for the citizens.

“As you are aware, INEC has rescheduled the bye-election, which now holds on Dec. 5. Without ambiguity, we are confident of winning this poll by God’s grace.

“We came into the race purely with the objective of offering people-oriented representation and deploying the instruments of lawmaking and legislative resolutions to promote the welfares of Nigerians.

“Most importantly, I am more passionate about our youths, not just because of the #EndSARS fallout, but also because of shrinking opportunities for them.

“Before the #EndSARS protest, championing the cause of our youths occupy a prime place in our campaign agenda. We recognise their energy.

“We recognise their strength. We also recognise their high level of creativity,’’he said.

Abiru stressed that since the youths constituted the larger percentage of the country´s population issues pertaining to their well being must be promptly addressed.

He said that if elected, the interests of the youths would be promoted, as the party would adopt a structured approach to promoting their interests.

“We will also depend on the use of legislations to create more economic, political, social and technological opportunities for our youths.

“Just as we are passionate about the youths, we are equally committed to alleviating poverty.

“Promoting gender balance; fighting sexual violence; actualising special status for Lagos and promoting ease of doing business, among others, also through structured approaches,´´Abiru said.

Speaking further on the aftermath of #EndSARS protest, he called on all stakeholders to assist the Lagos State Government in rebuilding the state.

According to him, the task of rebuilding is always a collective one; hence, all should play one role or the other in rebuilding Lagos State.

“It simply means we must all support the effort of the Lagos State Government to rebuild Lagos, after the destruction of key assets; restore public confidence; safeguard public assets; protect all categories of investment and strengthen public order and safety, among others.

“We must all support `Mr. Governor’ in the task of rebuilding and repositioning Lagos State,’’Abiru said.

Like this: Like Loading...