RUGA: Kano state government plans 500 well-equipped houses for cattle herders

By Bosede Olufunmi

Kano, Nov. 16, 2020 The Kano State Government plans to build 500 modern houses in Kiru Local government Area as a Rural Grazing Area (RUGA) settlement for cattle herders.

The Managing Director, Kano State Water Resources and Engineering Construction Agency (WRECA), Mr Muhammad Gwarzo, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Kano.

Gwarzo said that 50 houses had already been provided for the scheme, adding that the remaining 450 houses would be provided in 2021.

“The Kano State Government has set up a committee for RUGA settlement to look into the issue of cattle rearers and challenges they and their animals face, especially when they go in search of food, shelter and water.

“The committee has recommend a complete package of building modern houses at Dangora in Kiru Local Government Area where they will have school, hospital, veterinary clinics and good roads,’’ he said.

The managing director explained that the houses would have backyards, where the animals would be kept, construct dams for them and plant different kinds of nutritional grass for them to feed on.

“We have constructed five industrial boreholes at Dangora in Kiru Local Government Area, which will serve as a source of drinking water for the herdsmen and their animals.

“The agency has carried out statistics and survey on how to make sure all the dams are in good condition.

“All the dams in the state will be distilled, drained and rehabilitated,” Gwarzo said.

Naija247news reports that WRECA was established in 1974 during the administration of the late Gov. Audu Bako.

