Nigeria grants Air France, KLM, Lufthansa permission to Resume Flight

Nigeria lifted a ban on flights to the West African country by Air France, KLM, Lufthansa and Qatar Airways

Africa’s most populous country of more 200 million people barred a number of airlines as it resumed international flights on Sept. 5 following a prolonged lockdown to curb spread of the coronavirus, saying it was in retaliation for similar restrictions.

The government is also working to open three additional airports in the country to international flights “before the end of the year,” Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika said Tuesday on Twitter.

Like this: Like Loading...