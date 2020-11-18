Niger State Govt. partners private farm to improve livestock sector

By Obinna Unaeze

Niger (Bosso), Nov. 18, 2020 The Niger State Government has said that it was collaborating with a private farm, Maizube Farms in Bosso Local Government Area to develop its livestock sector .

Mr Haruna Dukku, Commissioner for Livestock and Fisheries, stated this on Friday when he paid a familiarisation to the farm in Bosso alongside the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr Wasa Jonathan.

“The Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries is partnering with Maizube Farms to actualise the state’s Livestock Transformation Agenda,’’ Dukku said.

He said that the vision of the Gov. Abubakar Bello-led administration was to make Niger state Nigeria’s new livestock hub.

Dukku noted that the partnership would avail extension workers in the state opportunity to tap from the expertise in the farm and impart same to other livestock farmers in the communities in order to improve production.

The Commissioner said that the livestock and fisheries sectors have a lot of opportunities for intending investors to explore.

Dr Jonathan, on his part said that the state government was already in partnership with six companies currently investing in livestock and fisheries.

He said that the partnership was particularly at the famous Bobi grazing reserve among other reserves in the state.

He also urged the public to take advantage of the ongoing free vaccination exercise to inoculate their livestock and other small ruminants across the 25 local government areas of the state.

Malam Mustapha Abdulsalam, Managing Director Maizube farm, while conducting the Commissioner round, expressed delight over the visit saying that they look forward to a robust partnership with the state government.

Naija247news reports that sections of the farm visited by the commissioner’s team included the dairy processing unit, cow Sheds, feed centre as well as the sick bay.

