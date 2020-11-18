MDXi Appolonia Data Center achieves Uptime’s Institute’s Tier III Certification

MDXi, West Africa’s leading commercial data center provider has received Tier III Certification on the Design Documents of its new Appolonia Data Center from Uptime Institute, The Global Data Center Certifying Authority.

The 104-rack facility extends MainOne’s MDXi’s footprint into Ghana to deliver best-in-class data center uptime and operational performance to meet the rapidly growing demand for Colocation, Managed Hosting and Cloud services in Ghana. The facility will be built and operated with the same operational standards currently in place at MDXi’s premier Data Center in Lagos, Nigeria which is certified to both the Tier Certification of Design Documents (TCDD) and Tier Certification of Constructed Facility (TCCF).

Speaking on the award, Mr. Gbenga Adegbiji, Chief Operating Officer, MDXi stated “The Appolonia Data Center has been designed to meet rigorous standards in order to deliver highly secure and reliable infrastructure with multiple layers of redundancy on all critical electrical and mechanical components. This guarantees continuous access/uptime to hosted critical applications and data, improving the overall operational efficiency and profitability of our customers. We have engaged leading MEP and EPC contractors, Sterling & Wilson who are handling the modular mechanical and electrical units, while a team of local partners led by Incept Architectural Consults (IAC) are responsible for the civil, structural, construction and site works.

Emmanuel Kwarteng, the Acting Country Manager, of MainOne Ghana, announced that the Appolonia data center further consolidates the company’s investment in infrastructure to enable West Africa’s Digital Economy. He noted that the data center will provide the required infrastructural support for the digital transformation of businesses in Ghana without having to invest scarce Capital and Human resources to build their own infrastructure, thus improving business efficiency and profitability.

In his words, it is important that we have available the infrastructure required to establish, enhance and sustain effective business performance in today’s global digital economy. Outsourcing of Data Center and Connectivity services to a reputable provider like MDXi ensures businesses can adopt more cost-effective models of consuming technology to allow increased focus of valuable company resources to drive business development and growth.

Speaking on the certification of the Appolonia Data Center design documents, Uptime Institute Chief Technology Officer, Christopher Brown said “We commend MDXi on the award of the Tier III Certification of Design documents for the Appolonia Data Center in Ghana. The certification clearly demonstrates MDXi’s commitment to its customers and unwavering focus on not only designing but building a world class facility that meets the most demanding requirements. This is indeed a significant step in the Tier Classification process, and we look forward to working with them in achieving other certification milestones.”

Last month, MainOne announced the successful completion of the Factory Acceptance Test (FAT) for the modular unit for the Appolonia Data Center as all prefabricated and pre-integrated components comply with specification and are operational as designed. The modular units will be shipped to Ghana this month for installation and final integration.

