Institute advocates for laws to check palm oil adulteration

By Ikenna Uwadileke

Abuja, Nov. 18, 2020 The Nigerian Institute for Oil Palm Research (NIFOR), on Wednesday, called for sustainable policies and laws that would check adulteration of palm oil in the country.

The Director, Extension and Economics Department, NIFOR, Dr Segun Solomon, made this call at a National Workshop and Policy Dialogue Pathways to Inclusive Policies and Climate Resilience in Oil Palm Development in Nigeria, held in Abuja.

According to him, having a law to address the adulteration of palm oil production will help to promote best practices and the overall development of the sector.

He said that developing oil palm production through technology would help to improve availability of jobs for young persons and also reduce the cost of production and losses.

The director noted that although some government policies had been designed to promote development in the sector, more efforts were needed to allow inclusion for all sectors of the society.

He listed the opportunities in the sector to include: high demand for palm oil in the cosmetics and soap making sector, high return on investment and adaptation of the crop, as it was less prone to diseases.

