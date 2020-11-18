Insider Deal: Chief Charles Umolu Acquires More Shares in Fidelity Bank

A Non-Executive Director of Fidelity Bank Plc, Chief Charles Umolu, has purchased additional 3,138,000 shares of Fidelity Bank Plc.

The management of the bank disclosed this on Friday through the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE). The shares were purchased in four different tranches between November 10 and 11, 2020.

1. Chief Umolu purchased 1,000,000 shares of Fidelity Bank Plc at N2.84 per share.

Also, he acquired 1,000,000 shares were acquired at N2.85 a unit. Followed by another 1,000,000 shares at N2.85 and 138,000 shares at N2.73 per unit, respectively.

Aggregate volume – 3,138,000 shares at an average price of N2.80 per share.

Transaction details:

Like this: Like Loading...