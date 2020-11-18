Hyundai Named 2021 Best SUV Brand by U.S. News & World Report

Hyundai was named 2021 Best SUV Brand by U.S. News & World Report today. Hyundai has a full lineup of award-winning SUVs including the Hyundai Palisade, Santa Fe, Kona, Kona EV, subcompact Venue, NEXO and all-new 2022 Tucson for a variety of customer preferences.

Hyundai recently announced plans for 12 new and significantly enhanced SUVs through 2021.

The Best Vehicle Brands methodology used the combined overall scores from the U.S. News Best Cars rankings across all models in each of the award classes.

The overall ranking scores are based on the U.S. News & World Report’s analysis of published, credible reviews from the automotive press, as well as safety and reliability data.

Many of these reviews evaluated the interior, exterior, value, performance and tech features of each vehicle.

Hyundai SUV Lineup

“With a fresh and new lineup of SUVs in all sizes, Hyundai wins the Best SUV Brand award for the first time,” said Jamie Page Deaton, executive editor, U.S. News & World Report.

“The Hyundai SUV lineup ranges from the large and luxurious Hyundai Palisade, to the midsize Santa Fe, compact Tucson and subcompact Venue.

With so many updated models, Hyundai SUVs win points for offering buyers the latest in driver assistance and infotainment technology at an affordable price.”

“As Hyundai continues to recognize the needs of our current and future customers, we are elated to receive such a prestigious accolade by U.S. News & World Report for the 2021 Best SUV Brand during one of the most competitive SUV retail markets yet,” said Olabisi Boyle, vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. “We know that shoppers have different needs, so at Hyundai we’ve developed an all-encompassing SUV lineup that exceeds those needs.”

U.S. News Best Cars

Since 2007, U.S. News Best Cars, the automotive channel of U.S. News & World Report, has published rankings of the majority of new vehicles sold in America. Each year, U.S. News also publishes the Best Cars awards, including Best Vehicle Brands, Best Cars for the Money and Best Cars for Families. U.S. News Best Cars supports car shoppers throughout the entire car-buying journey, offering advice for researching cars, finding cars for sale near you and getting the best rate on car insurance. U.S. News Best Cars had more than 73 million visitors over the past year, with the majority actively shopping for a car.

Eighty percent of active shoppers reported that the U.S. News Best Cars site influenced their car purchasing decision.

Hyundai Motor America

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better.

From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do.

Hyundai’s technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers.

Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 820 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama.

Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

Like this: Like Loading...