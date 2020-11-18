Ezekwesili reacts to Bakare’s claims she rejected being Buhari’s running mate

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili has said that senior pastor of the Citadel Global Community Church, Tunde Bakare, was right she rejected being President Muhammadu Buhari’s running mate in 2011.

The former minister responded to the pastor’s claims via a Twitter post where she revealed a lot of people had been asking if it was true she rejected the offer.

Ezekwesili said she laughed at many messages people sent to her after they read pastor Tunde Bakare’s factual statement. She said she wasted no time in saying “no.”

