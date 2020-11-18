Cross River state water board begins mass disconnection of consumers

By Benson Ezugwu

Calabar, Nov. 18, 2020 The Cross River Water Board Limited, has embarked on disconnection of some consumers from the supply channel in parts of Calabar, the state capital.

The Managing Director, Mr Victor Effiom, told journalists in Calabar on Wednesday that the exercise was part of its routine checks on illegal connection, meter bypass and non-payment of water bills.

Effiom however said efforts were being made to reposition the board and improve its productivity.

He expressed disappointment with some consumers who were in the habit of not paying their water bills.

The managing director also decried the practice whereby some household consumers and institutions connived with some fraudulent water board staff to bypass water meters.

“Most households connect to overhead tanks and sell water but refuse to pay outstanding water bills; such actions are illegal.

“It is alarming that over 80 per cent of households have not paid their water bills, but place high premium on water and want water in their compounds at all cost.

“The entire water value chain is capital intensive.

“We spend so much to treat and pump water for household consumption and we are ready to do that constantly. But let customers pay their bills,’’ he said.

According to him, consumers have to pay water bills, because the borad is purely business oriented and suffers lean resource.

He appealed to consumers to cooperate with the board by paying their bills promptly to enable the company to serve them better.

