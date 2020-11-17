Poverty Alleviation: Gusau LGC disburses N3m to 300 beneficiaries

By Ishaq Zaki

Gusau, Nov. 16, 2020 The Gusau Local Government Council in Zamfara State has disbursed N3 million cash assistance to 300 beneficiaries under Governor Bello Matawalle’s poverty alleviation programme.

Speaking while presenting the assistance to the beneficiaries in Gusau on Monday, the Council’s Caretaker Chairman, Alhaji Sanusi Sarki said that the gesture was a special programme initiated by the PDP-led administration of Gov. Matawalle and run by the14 local government councils of the state.

“The idea is to encourage our people, especially those living below the poverty line, to initiate small scale businesses in their localities in order to reduce over dependence on government.

“Today, we are disbursing a total of N3 million to 300 beneficiaries and each beneficiary received N10,000 cash aimed at improving the lives of people at grassroots especially women and other vulnerable groups”, Sarki said

He said the beneficiaries included people with special needs, widows, unemployed youths and women drawn from the 11 wards in the council area.

Sarki lauded Gov. Matawalle for initiating various poverty alleviation projects which have really touched the lives of people at grassroots, citing as an example the Zamfara Social Intervention Programme (ZASIP) under which over 8,000 unemployed youths and women, across the state, receive N10,000 monthly stipends.

In addition, Sarki mentioned “The Women Empowerment Programme initiated under the office of the First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Matawalle, which disbursed the sum of N20,000 each to1800 women, drawn from the state’s 14 LGAs.

Sarki appealed to the people to continue to cooperate with government and pray for the sustenance of peace and stability in the state.

