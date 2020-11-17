Oshodi-Isolo council in Lagos State begins installation of solar-powered streetlights

By Aderonke Ojediran

Lagos, Nov. 17, 2020 The Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Council in Lagos State has started the installation of solar-powered streetlights in parts of the council area for better illumination and for the enhancement of security.

The Council’s Media Officer, Babajide Dada, said in a statement issued on Tuesday that contract for the projects was awarded to an indigenous company, which has promised to complete the job in five weeks.

Dada enjoined residents of the area to cooperate fully with the company for timely delivery of the job and urged road users to seek alternative routes in the event that those working on the project temporarily block their paths.

