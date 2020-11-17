Ondo inaugurates joint committee to boost revenue generation

By Alaba-Olusola Oke

Akure, Nov. 16, 2020 The Ondo State Internal Revenue Service ( ODIRS) on Monday in Akure inaugurated a Joint State Revenue Committee to boost revenue generation.

The joint committee is made up of ODRIS chair and the chairmen of the 18 local government councils in the state.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mr Tolu Adegbie, the Chairman of ODIRS, said that the committee was a product of the Ondo State Revenue Administration Law 2019, as approved and signed into law by Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

He noted that the function of the committee was to harmonise tax administration, deal with revenue matters of common concern to the state and local government authorities.

According to him, the committee will enlighten members of the public on the state and local government revenue issues.

The ODIRS chairman noted that there were opportunities the local government areas could tap into to increase their revenue generation without creating more tax burden for the populace.

Adegbie said that it was worrisome that a lot of local councils in the state were struggling, noting that it was time for them to come together.

The chairman noted that the ODIRS had achieved 99 per cent of its N24 billion target for 2020.

Mr Segun Odusanya, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, stated that the initiative would block some financial loss experienced by some local governments.

Odusanya noted that some local governments did not know the actual money being generated by their tax consultants, saying that with standard measures of ODIRS, the committee would be a great benefit to local governments because their revenue would be harmonised.

Like this: Like Loading...