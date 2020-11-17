NEPC trains MSMEs on product packaging to promote export

By Rabiu Sani-Ali

Kano, Nov. 17, 2020 The Nigerian Export Promotiin Council (NEPC), has trained Micro, Small and Medium Scale Entreprises (MSMEs) in Kano State on packaging to promote export of indigenous products.

Mr Segun Awolowo, Executive Director of the council, stated this at the beginning of a day training exercise for MSMEs on Tuesday in Kano.

Awolowo said the training exercise was designed to assist producers, manufacturers, exporters and MSMEs to add value to their products.

He identified packaging as an essential component of product development in terms of quality, standard and market promotion.

“It is needless to point out that a good quality product without efficient packaging and labeling is as good as a bad product.

“Packaging and labeling is also a key factor that determines the sustainability of products in the foreign market.

“Internationally; Nigerian products meant for the export market are faced with inadequate packaging and labeling which has caused a lot of product rejection in the global market.

“The problem of quality, standard, certification and appropriate packaging for made-in-Nigeria products destined for export has been an issue due to lack of awareness.

“The international market in its competitive nature will only welcome products of high quality with relevant certifications and quality packaging that is environmentally friendly,” Awolowo said.

He noted that the global market gave more preference to products with good packaging and certifications, while edging out producers without certification on their products.

“It was in recognition of the challenges that the council initiated the training exercise to support the MSMEs,” Awolowo said.

According to him, the council is also conducting training on export business through Zero to Export, Export Clinic and training on Good Agricultural Practices, Good Storage Practices.

“We are determined to ensure that value addition is critical to our non-oil export,” he said.

Naija247news reports that the exercise was attended by about 100 participants drawn from various companies in the state.

