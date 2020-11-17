Lagos A-G warns residents against assaulting law enforcers

By Moji Eniola

Lagos, Nov. 16, 2020 Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), has warned inhabitants of the state to desist from assaulting law enforcement agents or face the wrath of the law.

Onigbanjo gave the warning on Monday in a statement signed by Mr Kayode Oyekanmi, Director, Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Justice.

The warning is coming few weeks after assault of some security agents by hoodlums who hijacked the #EndSARS protest.

“Recalcitrant members of the public are hereby warned to stop harassment of officials of the state government carrying out their lawful duties,” Onigbanjo said.

He said that one Ben Emmanuel had been apprehended and charged to court for alleged assault on Mr Ismaila Lukman, an officer of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority.

According to the attorney-general, Emmanuel committed the alleged assault with others at large, on Nov. 8, at Jakande Junction, Lekki, Lagos.

He said that Emmanuel was arraigned before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court.

“Emmanuel was arraigned on Nov. 10 on a two-count charge of resisting a public officer and causing grievous bodily harm.

“The offences violate Sections 117(1) and 245 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

“Chief Magistrate L.Y. Balogun has granted him bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

“The case has been adjourned until Nov. 26 for trial,” he added.

