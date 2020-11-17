Kidnap: Ex-Super Eagles player, Christian Obodo, regains freedom in Delta- Police

By Edeki Igafe

Warri (Delta), Nov. 16, 2020 (NAN) A former Super Eagles midfielder, Christian Obodo who was allegedly abducted on Sunday by unknown gunmen in Refinery Road, Effurun, Delta, has been released.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta Command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya confirmed this to newsmen in a cell phone conversation on Monday in Warri.

“It was more of a case of robbery than kidnapping.

“They took him to somewhere to withdraw money from an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) and let him go on Sunday,” Onovwakpoyeya said.

Obodo, 36, was allegedly abducted alongside a female friend at about 5:00pm.

The ex-international was said to have stopped to buy Banana near Ishaka Hotel when the incident occurred.

Also confirming the development to newsmen in Warri was a longtime friend to Obodo identified simply as Big Sam.

He said that the former Udinese and Inter Milan star was freed by the captors on Sunday night

“He was released last night,” Big Sam said.

Like this: Like Loading...