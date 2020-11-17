Imo promises safety, comfort to 640 corps members deployed to the state

By Chidi Opara

Owerri, Nov. 16, 2020 Imo Government says it will ensure the comfort and safety of the 640 corp members deployed to the state for the National Youth Service Corps(NYSC) programme.

Imo Gov. Hope Uzodimma gave the assurance on Monday at the official opening of the orientation course of the 2020 Batch ‘B’ Stream 1A corps members deployed to the state held at Eziama Obaire, Nkwerre LGA.

Uzodimma, who was represented by Mr Dan Ogu, the state Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development and who is also the Chairman NYSC state Governing Board, said the scheme had recorded a lot of remarkable achievements since the inception of the scheme in 1973.

He said that it remained a true symbol of national unity and integration.

The governor charged corps members to brave all odds to contribute meaningfully to national development.

Uzodimma, who said Imo had been known for its hospitality and peaceful disposition, advised the corps members to relate freely with one another, understand and appreciate other people’s culture, tradition and perception.

“NYSC is an institution which brings together youths with fresh ideas and diverse ethnic background in the country and strategically deployed to work in all nooks and crannies of the country.

“Indeed events of the past weeks is indicative of the resilience, steadfastness and patriotism of youths in Nigeria to once again take the front seat and chart a new course for the country as was the case in post-colonial era,” he said.

The governor commended the corps members for making it to the camp for the service year.

He advised them, as youths, to remain calm, peaceful and dutiful and pay attention to the training they would receive at the camp, adding that efforts had been made by the state government to ensure their comfort and safety in the state.

The NYSC State Coordinator, Alhaji Suleman Abdul, congratulated the corps members for successfully completing their various academic programmes from their respective institutions of higher learning which qualified them to be called to serve.

He said the orientation course was designed to instill sense of discipline, positive attitude, diligence, skills and knowledge to equip them to stand on their own in the world.

Abdul urged them to pay attention to all the training and activities in the camp which would include physical training, drills sports, skills acquisition, entrepreneurship development and lectures on attitudinal change aside others.

The state coordinator said the various activities would instill leadership qualities and prepare the corps members mentally and physically to face the challenges of the service year.

He also advised them to adhere strictly to the rules and protocols of COVID-19 at the orientation camp like observing of social distancing and mask wearing, saying the management strategically positioned hand washing bays to enable regular washing of hands.

According to Alh. Abdul, a total of 650 corps members comprising 332 male and 318 female from different geo-political zones of the country were deployed to the state and had settled down.

He commended the state government for its numerous contributions to the welfare the corps members and staff of the scheme in the state.

Naija247news reports that the high point of the event was the Oath of Allegiance administered by the Chief Judge of the State Justic Ijeoma Agugua, represented by Mr Chukwuma Azuwa.

The corps members swore to be proud of, appreciate the tradition, art and language of the country and if need be pay the supreme sacrifice of the father land and be their brothers’ keeper.

