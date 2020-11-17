Group urges stakeholders to help address issues of school drop outs

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Abuja, Nov. 16, 2020 (NAN) The Sustainable Community and Advancement Partners (SCAP), a non Governmental Organisation, has called on parents and community stakeholders to join hands to address issues of school drop outs in the country.

Mr Ojooluwa Ibiloye, the Founder of the organisation made the call on Monday in Abuja, while launching its “Write the Future (WTF)’’ initiative at the Junior Secondary School, Gosa, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He said WTF was a flagship initiative of SCAP designed to promote equal opportunities in the education of the Nigerian child, especially those from middle income and low income families.

He added that the initiative was designed to help in and out of school children to have the necessary education materials.

“We are targeting in and out of school children especially in rural communities to assist them with books and school uniforms to encourage them come to school. This is just the beginning.

“Education is the future and that is why we are calling on parents and community stakeholders to help these children to write the future.

“If we refuse to pay attention to them now, we will be forced to pay attention to them in the future, that is why we need to lay a solid foundation for them,’’Ibiloye said.

He noted that the only legacy a parent could bequeath to his child was education, adding that children should be given the right educational foundation if they must come back to help the society in future.

He said the organisation had assisted 200 students with various school supplies and had also ensured the supply of sanitary pads to the girl child.

Mrs Josephine Eguaikhide, Vice Principal, Administration of the school, thanked the organisation for choosing the school out of many others in the FCT.

“It is the heart of love that brought you here, because there are other schools in the FCT but you decided to come here,’’she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the organisation presented note books, mathematical sets and sanitary pads to the students at the event.

Most of the students who spoke to NAN, commended the organisation for the gesture, saying it should be emulated by others.

The mission of SCAP is to accelerate sustainable livelihood in underserved communities and build productive relationships between citizens and government.

It is also expected to engender public participation in local governance, while paying attention to challenges in local communities and transform them into boundless opportunities for people facing exclusion.

