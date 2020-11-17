Expert urges state govts with extreme sun light to invest in renewable energy to boost power supply

By Simon Akoje

Lagos, Nov. 17, 2020 An Energy Expert, Mr Yemi Kolawale, on Tuesday urged governments to invest more in renewable energy in order to boost power supply.

Kolawale, the Chief Executive of Topian Energy, made the call in an interview with newsmen in Lagos.

According to him, a large country of our magnitude should not be contending with 5,459.50 mega watts of electricity when there are alternatives to boost it.

Naija247news reports that the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says the nation’s power industry attained another all-time national peak of 5,459.50 Mega Watts (MW).

This was announced by Mrs Ndidi Mbah , TCN’s General Manager (Public Affairs) in Abuja.

Kolawale said that authorities should explore more of renewable energy to bridge the energy gap in the country.

According to him, renewable energy is clean energy because it does not cause any form of climate emission to the environment.

“Renewable energy supplies do not pose any health challenges rather, it is environmentally friendly.

“ It is the energy of the future, reasons why many advanced countries of the West are embracing it,” he said.

He noted the government could boost power supplies by encouraging the establishment of alternative energy in areas where they had comparative advantages.

“ Wind turbines might be sited in regions that are prone to the desert, that have a lot of breeze while solar energy is best suitable in regions where they have extreme sun light,’’ he said.

Like this: Like Loading...