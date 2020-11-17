Emir of Kano attributes NCC’s success to quality leadership

By Jessica Dogo

Abuja, Nov. 17, 2020 The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, has attributed the success of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to the quality of its leadership.

Bayero made the commendation when the Board of Commissioners, NCC, led by its Chairman, Prof Adeolu Akande, paid him a courtesy visit in his palace.

The Director of Public Affairs of the NCC, Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Adinde said that the monarch also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for reappointing the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta after a successful first five-year tenure.

“Indeed, the NCC has been playing a pivotal role in regulating and developing the telecommunications sector in the country, and this fact is well established and cannot be overemphasised.

“I, therefore, commend the leadership and pray for more successes for the Commission,” he noted.

“Wherever you see success, you don’t need to search further than the leadership for the reason.

“We thank God, who gave us President Buhari for giving us Dr Isa Pantami as the Minister, and we are grateful to the President for reappointing Prof. Danbatta to continue with the good job he’s been doing,” he said.

He said the emir wished NCC a fruitful deliberation during its retreat in the ancient city.

He, however, charged the members to come up with resolutions that would have profound impacts on Nigerian people.

Earlier, Danbatta told the Emir that the board chose Kano again for its retreat because of the unmatched hospitality it received from the state during its previous retreat in 2019.

“We had this retreat last year here in Kano and decided to come again, but as it is the tradition, we cannot come to Kano without coming here to seek your permission and blessing in order to start the retreat.

“Your Highness, we feel we must come here and show respect because we hold this institution in highest esteem,” he said.

Members of the board, who accompanied the Chairman and the EVC to the palace, were: the Executive Commissioner, Technical Services, Engr Ubale Maska;

Others were the Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management, Barr Adeleke Adewolu, Mr Clement Baiye, Prof. Millionaire Abowei, Mr. Aliyu Abubakar, Mr. Salman Muhammed and Chief Uche Onwude.

