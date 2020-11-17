Borno youths endorse unity, indivisibility of Nigeria

By Yakubu Uba

Maiduguri, Nov. 16, 2020 (NAN) Some youths in Borno have pledged their commitment to foster unity and indivisibility of Nigeria as a nation.

The youths’ position is contained in a 21-Points Communique issued at the One-day Borno Youth Conference in Maiduguri.

The communique signed by the Borno Commissioner of Sports and Youth Empowerment, Alhaji Sainna Buba also commended President Muhammadu Buhari and Gov. Babagana Zulum for their administrations efforts in job creation and bringing stability to Borno.

“The conference commended the maturity exhibited by youth groups in not participating in the EndSARS protest as SARS as an outfit played commendable role in the fight against insurgency and crime in Borno.

“In the same vein, the submit supports the Federal Government in establishing the new outfit FSARS in replacement of SARS to perform even better.

“The youths further commended the military and other security operatives for their sustained efforts in the fight against insurgency.”

The youths urged more synergy between security agencies, stressing the need for improved community policing, intelligence gathering and identification of those residing in communities to stem the tide of crime and criminality.

The youths also urged government to engage traditional and religious leaders in mobilisation, particularly in areas of moral upbringing of youth for nation building.

The conference urged all tiers of governments to invest massively in agriculture as a way of engaging the teeming youths’ populace in farming and other related activities.

“It advocated for establishment of Youth Development Fund to address fundamental issues on youth creativeness and employment.

“The conference frowned at the high rate of drug abuse among the youth and urged a strengthening of all agencies of government to be proactive in the fight against the menace.”

The youth further called on the Federal Government and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to resolve their differences to enable students return to school.

While commending the Federal Government for resuming oil exploration in the Lake Chad Basin Area, the conference urged the connection of the fertile Marte Local Government Area to the National Grid to boost irrigation activities.

