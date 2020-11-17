Army, police, others harp on synergy in tackling security challenges in Nigeria

By Suleiman Shehu

Ibadan, Nov. 16, 2020 (NAN) The Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Police Force and other security agencies, on Monday, called for synergy in tackling the security challenges currently facing the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that representatives of the security outfits spoke differently in Ibadan, at this year’s Operational Planning Cadre training programme.

NAN also reports that the programme was organised by the 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Ibadan, for the security agencies operating in the state.

The theme of the programme was: “Inter-agency Collaboration and Cooperation in Mitigating Contemporary Security Challenges”.

The Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Nwachukwu Enwonwu, in his presentation, said that the goals and objectives of the nation’s security agencies might not be achieved without collaborating with one another.

Represented by ACP Ayodele Sonubi, Enwonwu noted that security agencies in the country had been operating without synergy.

According to him, the rank and file of the different security agencies must be sensitised on the need to work jointly and share security information among them, especially when on combined assignments.

“If you do not understand yourselves and there are dissenting voices, you will end up not succeeding and the objectives of the programme will not be achieved.

“We came from different agencies that cumulated into what we call security. Therefore, we need to improve and work together towards achieving better results.

“There is no single security outfit that can do it alone in terms of securing the nation. All hands must be on deck to achieve our objectives of securing the country,” he said.

A representative of NDLEA, ACN Luka Yerima, said it was imperative for the existing good relationships among senior officers to be extended to the rank and file.

Yerima also stressed the need to address the problem of unhealthy rivalry among junior officers to enable them work harmoniously to achieve a common goal.

In his remarks, Chijoke Inyama, a representative of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), said that some security agencies had the attitude of not responding to distress calls from other security agencies.

In his opening address, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 2 Division, Nigeria Army, Maj.-Gen. Anthony Omozoje, said that the training would enhance understanding, growth and development among security agencies.

According to him, regular training is critical to the Nigerian Army, adding that such trainings have always stimulated the officers’ knowledge on contemporary issues and the evolving challenges in the society.

The GOC said that the training underscored the essence of collaboration and synergy among security agencies and other stakeholders.

“We are here to secure the Nigerian people and we should all be committed to protecting them and building the country,” he said.

NAN reports that the programme was also attended by officers of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Nigeria Correctional Service.

