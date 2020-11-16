Niger plans holding national marathon, inaugurates LOC

By Obinna Unaeze

Minna, Nov. 16, 2020 The Niger government on Monday said it was making arrangements to hold a national marathon to enhance the development of sports in the state and the country.

Emmanuel Umar, the state’s Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, disclosed this in Minna while inaugurating an eight-man committee to work out the modalities.

“Gov. Abubakar Bello has approved that the ministry start a national marathon in the state.

“Consequent upon this is the inauguration of the Shiroro National Marathon Local Organising Committee,” he said.

Umar said the committee would decide whether the annual event would be an open or invitational marathon.

He said that the committee would also come up with a schedule regarding when the marathon would hold.

The Commissioner said the committee’s terms reference include organising a befitting marathon, sourcing for funds or looking for sponsorship and coming up with a budget.

Umar who said the committee would solicit for support from corporate bodies and private individuals expressed optimism that the committee would achieve its aim.

“We have to do it well because the event will put the state on the world sports map when hosted successfully.”

The Commissioner also said the marathon would boost socio-economic activities and increase the state’s revenue base.

“It will serve as a spring board to develop the state and national athletes,” he added.

While responding during the inauguration, Mohammed Gana, the Permanent Secretary at the state Ministry of Youths and Sports Development, and the committee’s Co-Chairman, promised to do everything possible to achieve success.

