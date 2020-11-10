Nasarawa Assembly speaker receives defecting PDP lawmaker

By Mohammed Baba Busu

Lafia, Nov. 10, 2020 The Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi (APC), on Monday received member representing Doma South Constituency on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr John Osewu, into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Balarabe-Abdullahi received the lawmaker when he presented his defection letter to him during proceedings in Lafia on Monday.

The document was titled : “Letter of Resignation from PDP to APC.”

Osewu explained that his defection was informed by the development strides and inclusive administration of Gov. Abdullahi Sule.

He also attributed his decision to the crisis bedeviling his party at Ward, Local Government and State levels, which he said, had led to some litigation.

The speaker described Osewu’s action as timely.

“It is a wise decision by John Osewu to join the APC. I congratulate and welcome him to the APC family.

“As members of APC, we welcome new members and I assure you, more will be joining us,soon.

“Some have spoken to me privately and I know they will soon join us, so that together with Gov. Sule, we will continue to champion the cause of peace, unity and progress of our dear State,” he said.

