LG boss decries high level of destruction by hoodlums in Bakassi

By Benson Ezugwu

Bakassi (Cross River), Nov. 9, 2020 Chairman of Bakassi Local Government Area, Iyadim Amboni Iyadim has decried the recent high volume of destruction of private and public property in the area by hoodlums in the guise of #ENDSARS protest.

Iyadim condemned the action while conducting newsmen round the vandalised infrastructure on Monday in Ikang, headquarters of the local government area.

Some of the projects touched by the hoodlums include, the fully furnished 52 unit housing project recently inaugurated by Gov. Ben Ayade to ease accommodation problem of Bakassi returnees, council secretariat rebranded with smart office and health facilities in the area.

Also, burnt were, the only standard Secondary School with well equipped computers, Physics and Biology Laboratories and a Divisional Police Office.

The chairman described the incident as a big loss and set back to the government and people of the area.

He regretted that all efforts made by the State Government to resettle the Bakassi returnees had been destroyed in a day.

“Now we have to start again from the scratch because even residents of the estate have all fled and we don’t know where they are as we speak. I pray they all return alive,” Iyadim said.

He appealed to the Federal Government as well as the International Communities to come to the aid of the council in rebuilding the destroyed facilities.

Iyadim urged relevant agencies to see to the rebuilding process to bring back socio-economic lives of the people.

It would be recalled that, criminals recently went on rampage in parts of Calabar and environs destroying government as well as private properties in the area.

Like this: Like Loading...