INEC Acting Chairman swears-in Chukwuemeka as REC in Ebonyi

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Abuja, Nov. 9, 2020 The acting Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), retired Air Vice Marshal Ahmed Mu’azu, on Monday in Abuja swore-in Dr Joseph Chukwuemeka as Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC).

Mu’azu, in his first official assignment as acting chairman of the commission, said that Chukwuemeka who is from Abia would function as REC in Ebonyi.

He said that he had no doubt that Chukwuemeka would discharge his responsibilities according to the oath of office that he took.

The acting chairman charged him to be neutral and act within the laws and regulations guiding his office and work of the commission.

“You are nominated and confirmed based on your past records. Please stick to the mandate and core values of this commission,” Mu’azu said.

Responding, Chukwuemeka commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his nomination as REC.

He, however, pledged to discharge his role diligently to promote Nigeria’s democracy.

