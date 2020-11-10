Guru Maharaji calls for equity, justice in governance

By Clara Egbogota

Lagos, Nov. 9, 2020 Satguru Maharaj ji has urged government at all levels to listen to the yearning of youths and make sure that there was equal rights, equity and respect for the rule of law and dignity.

Maharaj ji, the Founder of One Love Family sect, made the plea on Monday at a news conference to herald the 2020 Golden Age Festival of Maharaj Ji at the Satguru Maharaj Ji Village, in Iju, Lagos.

The briefing was also to address the state of some national and international issues of concern.

The Golden Age Festival 2020 begins from Nov. 9, 2020 to Nov. 27, 2020.

According to Maharaj Ji , any society that turns a deaf ear to or eliminates the youth, the economy of such society will definitely not progress.

“Youths inclusiveness in governance is a panacea to a better and greater Nigeria.

“When youths are practically engaged in the processes of decision making, I know their interest will be captured from the beginning.

“In the case of Nigeria, the government must wake up to listen to the masses and youths in particular and make sure that there is equal rights, equity and respect for the rule of law and dignity.

“It took Nigerian protesters to make President Buhari know that the vast majority of the people of Nigeria are suffering.

“Unfortunately, Mr President did not come out on time to pacify them which led to the killings which took place at Lekki. We sympathise with the dead who should be called Martyrs.’’

He urged the FG to compensate victims of #EndSARS protest and also to those who could come out to serve the government with facts and figures to enable all set up to make the government succeed.

Maharaji Ji emphasised the need for a restructuring and urged Nigerians to be hopeful.

He also called for review of cases of those who have been illegally detained and framed up and urged for perpetrators to be brought to book.

Maharaji Ji said there was also need for public campaign on the importance of the EndSARS judicial enquiry.

