El-Rufai presents staff of office to new Emir of Zazzau

By Sani Idris

Zaria (Kaduna State) Nov. 9, 2020 Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State on Monday presented Staff of Office to Amb. Ahmad Bamalli as the 19th Emir of Zazzau.

Naija247news reports that the Installation of the new emir which held at Zaria Polo field was attended by traditional rulers and other dignitaries from across the country.

The governor, who described the occasion as historic, added that it is coming 100 years after the Mallawa ruling House to which the new emir belongs, had an Emir.

He expressed confidence that the emir would consolidate on the solid foundation already put in place by his predecessor, Alhaji Shehu Idris.

El-Rufai, urged the new emire to continue with efforts to unify Zazzau Emirate, while remaining open and receptive to positive contributions from all the relevant stakeholders.

“We urge you to carry all the ruling houses along as you lead this Emirate in circumstances that have changed much over recent decades.”

He noted that the emir was coming at a more modern time, with fresh opportunities and many old and new challenges.

“Ours is an incredibly young state, and so is Zazzau Emirate, with 89 per cent of residents being younger than 35 years.

”We are grappling with expanding the opportunities for jobs, sound education and decent healthcare that can help channel this youthfulness as a positive resource.

“Some of our communities are menaced by security challenges, threats to the rural economy and persistent perils to peace and harmony in diverse communities.

“We need better data about who lives in the state, what they do and what facilities exist or are required in the communities in which they reside.

“The traditional institution can be a vital partner in addressing these challenges.”

The governor said a new law will be enacted to provide clearly defined roles for local government and community governance, to facilitate more active roles for traditional rulers

“The new traditional institution’s law will also legislate clear dynastic succession order in all emirates and chiefdoms with more than one ruling house.

“Outline guiding principles for the recommendations of district heads, traditional council members, emirs and chiefs, for appointment; consider expanding the membership of councils, and clearer roles of the kingmakers.”

The governor, however, warned traditional rulers against disloyalty and partisanship.

“This administration expects the loyalty of all persons to our Emirs and Chiefs and will take firm and decisive action against any person that attempts to undermine in any shape or form, the non-partisan and noble status of our traditional institution, particularly Zazzau Emirate.”

“I therefore call on all those that contested the Emir-ship to accept the will of Allah and join hands with the 19th Emir of Zazzau for progress and harmony in the Emirate.

El-Rufai also appealed to title holders, district heads, members of the Emirate Council, the good people of Zazzau Emirate, and the citizens of Kaduna State to support and cooperate with the new emir for speedy development of the Emirate and the state.

The governor paid tribute to late Emir of Zazzau. Alhaji Shehu Idris, describing him “as a just and fair ruler, a peacemaker par excellence, an outstanding administrator and a kind hearted leader and father.

“He contributed immensely to the successes recorded by our administration, especially in the critical areas of education, preventive healthcare, peace building and mass mobilisation.

“His fatherly advice and guidance in our then weekly Security Council meetings would remain indelible in our minds. May Jannatul Firdaus be his final abode.”

Responding, Amb. Ahmad Bamalli appreciated the governor for finding him worthy to be the new Emir of Zazzau.

He promised to involve the people in his leadership for the development of Zazzau Emirate and the state at large.

