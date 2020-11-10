Association seeks more support for rehabilitated Borno farmers

By Yakubu Uba

Maiduguri Nov. 9, 2020 Alhaji Allamin Umaru-Lawan, Chairman of Borno branch of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) on Monday called on the Federal Government to provide more support for farmers in the state.

Umaru-Lawan made the call in an interview newsmen in Maiduguri.

He said that farmers returning to their liberated communities would need more government’s support for their farming activities.

“Now that security has improved in some areas with people going back to their communities, we want government to increase its support for these farmers.

“Government also needs to simplify the bureaucracy in some of the empowerment programmes to enable many of our rural farmers benefit,” he said.

The chairman, who lauded the state government’s ongoing relocation of Internally Displaced Persons from Maiduguri camps, said the returnees were largely farmers who needed support.

Umaru-Lawan said that only 5,000 out of the 50,000 returnees that indicated interest, were currently benefiting from the Anchor Borrowers’ programme in the state.

He also enjoined the government to support the association in mobilising farmers and herders in the state to operate without clashes.

Umaru-Lawan lauded the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on their support for the farmers.

The chairman said that the association had presented a list of the farmers to the North East Development Commission for support in the dry season farming.

Naija247news reports that Gov. Babagana Zulum recently said that his administration had so far rehabilitated about 100,000 displaced persons.

