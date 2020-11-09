Military airstrike hits terrorists logistics base, kills scores in Borno

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Abuja, Nov. 9, 2020 The Defence Headquarters says the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole, has neutralised several terrorists of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) in airstrikes at Tumbun Allura in Borno.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, in a statement on Monday, said the airstrikes also destroyed the terrorists’ logistics hub on the fringes of Lake Chad in Northern Borno.

Enenche said that some of their structures, including a suspected fuel storage facility were also destroyed in the attack.

He said the air raid was executed Sunday following a credible Human Intelligence reports as well as aerial surveillance missions which led to the identification of the location.

According to him, a command post as well as a suspected fuel dump, with large number of jerry cans and barrels concealed in make shift structures within the settlement were discovered and destroyed.

“The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) attack aircraft, dispatched by the Air Task Force to engage the location, scored accurate hits in the target area resulting in the destruction of the terrorists’ fuel dump, which was seen engulfed in flames.

“Several ISWAP elements were also neutralised as a result of the air strike,” he said.

