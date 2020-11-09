FRSC arrests 167, 783 traffic offenders nationwide in Q3

By Ibironke Ariyo

Abuja, Nov. 9, 2020 The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it arrested 167, 783 traffic offenders between July and September 2020.

The Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Bisi Kazeem, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

Kazeem said the offenders were arrested for over-loading, seat belt use violation, riding motorcycle without helmets, driving with shattered windscreen, driver’s licence violations, among others.

He noted that the corps is prepared to enforce and enlighten the people on the culture of traffic adherence in the country.

“Enforcement in FRSC is always the last resort; basically, I believe in educating the public using the various media platforms and even going to garages to talk to the public, ” he said.

Kazeem reiterated the need for motorists to avoid speeding, over loading and drunk driving as well as the observance of all COVID-19 protocols.

He urged commercial road users to shun acts of speeding and dangerous driving.

He explained that reckless driving was one of the major causes of fatality on the highways and within the country.

He called on passengers not to allow drivers to either overload their vehicles or engage in speeding, for their own safety.

He appealed to both drivers and passengers to comply with the post COVID-19 safety guidelines, warning that the Corps would continue its operations against the violators.

“Our aim is to ensure people drive safely every time and obey the traffic rules and regulations for their safety,’’ he said.

Kazeem encouraged drivers to obey traffic laws and regulations and cooperate with traffic officers for theirs and road users’ safety.

