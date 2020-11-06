Fortnite returns to Apple devices via Nvidia cloud gaming service: BBC

Users of Apple Inc’s iPhone and iPad could soon be able to play Epic Games’s “Fortnite” game again via Nvidia’s cloud gaming service, the BBC reported on Thursday.

Nvidia Corp has developed a version of its GeForce cloud gaming service that runs in the mobile web browser Safari, the report said. (bbc.in/32jXJqy)

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while Epic declined to comment.

Nvidia said it would not comment on any new clients coming to the service, or on the availability of any game on unannounced or unreleased platforms.

The company is expected to announce updates to its GeForce Now service later this month with support to Apple’s iOS.

Apple’s rules require cloud gaming companies to submit each game title in the catalog as a separate app for Apple to review, and the master catalog app would then provide links to the individual titles. That requirement puts a hurdle to the seamless experience cloud gaming companies intend to provide their users.

Microsoft Corp, which has a game-streaming feature in its premium Xbox Game Pass subscription, has previously criticized Apple for such rules.

